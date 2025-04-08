Gas pipe upgrade planned for Mold’s Chester Road

Residents in Mold are being invited to learn more about upcoming gas pipe upgrades due to take place in the Chester Road area this May.

Wales & West Utilities will carry out the essential work between 5 and 27 May, aiming to ensure the continued safe and reliable supply of gas to homes and businesses across the area.

A public drop-in event has been arranged for Monday 15 April at the Daniel Owen Centre in Mold. Taking place from 1.30pm to 5.30pm in the Main Hall, the session will give locals an opportunity to meet members of the project team, view the plans and raise any questions or concerns about the work.

The project includes upgrades on Chester Road, Ffordd Pentre and The Avenue. In coordination with Flintshire County Council, traffic management will be required throughout the works.

This will involve a lane closure on Chester Road from 5 to 19 May, followed by a full road closure from 19 to 27 May. Wales & West Utilities has said it will aim to minimise disruption and keep the community informed throughout the process.

Adam Smith, who is managing the work for Wales & West Utilities, said the upgrades are vital for both current reliability and future energy needs.

“We’d like to see members of the local community at our drop-in event so that we can share plans of the work,” he said.

“While most of the gas network is underground and out of sight, it plays a central role in the daily lives of people across the area. Whether it’s heating your home, making the family dinner or having a hot bath, we understand how important it is for your gas supply to be safe and reliable and there when you need it.”

Mr Smith added that the company is also preparing the network for future energy sources.

“This work is essential to keep the gas flowing to local homes and businesses today, and to make sure the gas network is ready to transport hydrogen and biomethane, so we can all play our part in a green future,” he said.

Wales & West Utilities has encouraged anyone with questions to attend the event, or contact their Customer Service Team on 0800 912 2999. The company can also be reached on X, formerly Twitter, via @WWUtilities or on Facebook.

Wales & West Utilities is responsible for the gas network that brings energy to 7.5 million people across Wales and the South West of England.