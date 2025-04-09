Fresh vision for Rhyl under new board leadership

Rhyl is set to undergo a long-term transformation as a new £20 million regeneration strategy takes shape under the leadership of Craig Sparrow, the newly appointed independent chair of Rhyl Neighbourhood Board.

A former pupil of Ysgol Bryn Hedydd and Rhyl High School, Craig is now Executive Director of Property and Development at ClwydAlyn, a housing provider based in St Asaph.

Taking over the role from former chair Adam Roche – who was “thrilled” for Craig and proud to have “helped lay the foundations” for the Ein Rhyl/Our Rhyl campaign before “handing over the torch” – his immediate priority is to help design an initial three-year action plan and identify key priorities.

“Having grown up in East Rhyl I am passionate about the town, and like many, have grown tired of hearing so much negativity. It is a wonderful place with great people and so much potential, which we will harness as part of our strategy,” said Craig, dad to two daughters, Honor and Ellen.

“I was really pleased to join the Board, as this is going to be a very interesting and progressive time for the area. Some big decisions will be made, and I feel as a group we are well placed to make them.

“But it is important people remember our role, and that this is not a £20m handout being discussed by a talk-shop. As chair, I will ensure there is a laser focus on our goals and objectives.

“It is a commitment over 10 years and will be carefully managed, as we look to leverage it against exciting commercial ventures via match funding, identify community benefits, and long-term, sustainable projects.”

He added: “The Plan for Neighbourhoods will allow us to reframe the outlook for Rhyl. It will be a catalyst for change, improvement and development, and as a Board we are determined to make it work for the town at what is a challenging time economically. We have gone into this with our eyes open and are hugely positive.”

In his day-to-day role with ClwydAlyn – the St Asaph-based housing provider and registered social landlord which employs around 800 staff and manages almost 7,000 homes in mid and North Wales – Craig works closely with private and public sector bodies.

He joined the organisation as a 17-year-old on a YTS (Youth Training Scheme) and has been with them ever since, bar nine years as Development Manager with Wales and West Housing Association.

Returning to ClwydAlyn saw him focus on its, and his, mission to provide accessible, quality housing while addressing the causes and impacts of poverty.

“There is an alignment between my career and social values and the Board’s vision, which is ultimately about opportunity, equality and inclusivity,” said Craig.

“Pockets of Rhyl have so much potential, as I’ve mentioned, and for me it’s about looking to the future, not recapturing the past, with accessibility and convenience so important.

“I would be particularly keen to repurpose areas of the town centre and do something different, seek best practice from high streets and vibrant urban areas, and not just rely on retail but on high-quality food and drink, entertainment and hospitality, because there is an appetite for more of these things locally.

“We want to hear from the people of Rhyl and will be conducting surveys and focus groups to gauge interest, engagement and priorities. Their voice will be critical as we move forward, as will that of businesses, educators and key stakeholders.”

