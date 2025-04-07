Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 7th Apr 2025

Fire crews respond to Sandycroft industrial fire

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Fire crews are currently tackling a blaze at an industrial premises on Factory Road in Sandycroft, prompting a public safety warning due to smoke in the area.

Emergency services were called to the scene shortly after 10am on Monday morning, and four fire appliances were deployed—two from Wrexham, one from Deeside, and one from Flint.

The North Wales Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed crews are still in attendance and is advising local residents to take precautions. A spokesperson said: “Crews are in attendance at a fire at an industrial premises on Factory Road, Sandycroft. We’re asking local residents to close windows and doors due to smoke in the area.”

The exact cause of the fire, and the type of premises involved, has not yet been confirmed by officials.

In an earlier statement, a fire service spokesperson said: “We are actively fighting a fire on Factory Road in Sandycroft after receiving a call made at approximately 10.00am. There are four appliances in attendance, two from Wrexham, one from Deeside and one from Flint.”

North Wales Police are also on the scene and have issued a request for the public to avoid the area. A spokesperson said: “Emergency services are urging members of the public to avoid the above road (Factory Road) to allow the Fire service and Police to deal with an ongoing incident.”

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: [email protected] Latest News

  • Parents brand Flintshire Catholic schools merger ‘crazy’ and ‘underhand’
  • Flint event sparks interest in Welsh sea and coastline
  • AMRC Cymru marks five years of innovation in Broughton

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Parents brand Flintshire Catholic schools merger ‘crazy’ and ‘underhand’

    News

    Flint event sparks interest in Welsh sea and coastline

    News

    AMRC Cymru marks five years of innovation in Broughton

    News

    Refurbs Flint expands food waste initiative to Treuddyn

    News

    Connah’s Quay Bowling Club awarded £500 community boost

    News

    Flint lifeboat among crews saving 53 lives in Wales last year

    News

    Over 32,000 Flintshire pensioners set for £470 boost

    News

    Support grows for returning Bronze Age bowl to Flintshire

    News

    Mancot park home residents win council backing in water bill row

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn