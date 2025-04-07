Fire crews respond to Sandycroft industrial fire

Fire crews are currently tackling a blaze at an industrial premises on Factory Road in Sandycroft, prompting a public safety warning due to smoke in the area.

Emergency services were called to the scene shortly after 10am on Monday morning, and four fire appliances were deployed—two from Wrexham, one from Deeside, and one from Flint.

The North Wales Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed crews are still in attendance and is advising local residents to take precautions. A spokesperson said: “Crews are in attendance at a fire at an industrial premises on Factory Road, Sandycroft. We’re asking local residents to close windows and doors due to smoke in the area.”

The exact cause of the fire, and the type of premises involved, has not yet been confirmed by officials.

In an earlier statement, a fire service spokesperson said: “We are actively fighting a fire on Factory Road in Sandycroft after receiving a call made at approximately 10.00am. There are four appliances in attendance, two from Wrexham, one from Deeside and one from Flint.”

North Wales Police are also on the scene and have issued a request for the public to avoid the area. A spokesperson said: “Emergency services are urging members of the public to avoid the above road (Factory Road) to allow the Fire service and Police to deal with an ongoing incident.”