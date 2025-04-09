Flintshire man finds his voice after Parkinson’s diagnosis

Friday 11 April marks World Parkinson’s Day and a man from Flintshire, says that despite some initial embarrassment following his Parkinson’s diagnosis, he’s now living a good life and volunteers to help others living with the condition in the area.

Peter Baston, a former electronic engineer from Buckley, was used to designing electronics and monitoring power systems.

But over time, a worsening tremor made computer tasks difficult and soldering became impossible. When the pandemic hit, Peter was placed on furlough — a moment that quietly marked the end of his working life.

He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in May 2021. “It wasn’t a shock,” he says. “In many ways, it was a relief. There was a name to it, something tangible, something I could work with.”

While day-to-day tasks like carrying a pint or drinking coffee can now be difficult, Peter has adapted. “I take a cup with a special lid wherever I go,” he explains.

Though once embarrassed, he now tells people straight that he has Parkinson’s and feels more comfortable in himself.

Parkinson’s is a progressive brain condition with more than 40 symptoms, including tremor, anxiety and pain. It affects 153,000 people in the UK, and around 8,300 in Wales. There is currently no cure.

Peter credits his wife Noelle for encouraging him to seek support after his diagnosis. She suggested he find a local Parkinson’s group to help stay focused.

He joined Parkinson’s UK, bought a T-shirt, and made contact with the Flintshire support group.

“I was super nervous before the first meeting,” he says, “but it was great. It’s been so helpful to spend time and socialise with others living with Parkinson’s.” The group became a lifeline, and Peter has since become a volunteer, giving back to the network that helped him through the early days of his diagnosis.

More recently, Peter joined the ParkinSings choir — a pilot project between Parkinson’s UK Cymru and social enterprise Choirs For Good.

The choir brings together people living with Parkinson’s and their carers to experience the benefits of community singing, which can aid voice control, breathing, and emotional wellbeing.

Earlier this month, Peter and the choir performed at the Senedd in Cardiff Bay. On World Parkinson’s Day, they’ll take to the stage again at Pontio in Bangor to raise awareness and showcase how the arts can support those with the condition.

“I love music, hence my interest in joining the ParkinSings choir – it’s right up my street,” Peter said. “My wife comes along as well so it’s nice to do something together. I’m also a member of Côr y Pentan in Mold so all the choirs are keeping me really busy at the moment. I used to play the guitar but I can’t play anymore due to Parkinson’s. So now my voice is my instrument and singing is my passion. I find music helps a lot – I’m sure even just listening improves my dopamine levels. I’m a fan of folk music and one of my favourite songs is Tryweryn by Meic Stevens.”

“The timing of my retirement was unexpected to say the least. But this is my time and I’m determined not to let Parkinson’s stop me from enjoying this important and special period in my life.”

Wendy Allison, Community Development Coordinator for north and mid Wales at Parkinson’s UK Cymru, said:

“Around 8,300 people live with Parkinson’s in Wales so we continue to raise awareness of the condition and show there is support available as we mark World Parkinson’s Day.

“Getting involved in the local community is a lifeline for people living with Parkinson’s. There are more than 30 Parkinson’s UK Cymru local groups across Wales and we work closely with partners in the arts and sports sectors to offer a wide range of activities. Taking part in regular community-based cultural or physical activities can help people living with long term health conditions, such as Parkinson’s, to improve their wellbeing and to better manage their symptoms so it’s important for us to provide opportunities and support so people like Peter can continue to live well with Parkinson’s.”

For more information about Parkinson’s UK Cymru, visit: www.parkinsons.org.uk/about-us/parkinsons-uk-cymru

For more information about Choirs For Good, visit: www.choirsforgood.com