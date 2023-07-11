Flintshire locals urged to voice opinions on flooding issues in the county and Pension’s Net-Zero ambitions
Flintshire County Council’s Climate Change Committee has initiated its first Public Inquiry, seeking public opinion on two significant areas: flooding within the county and the Clwyd Pension Fund’s net-zero targets.
The Council published its inaugural Climate Change Strategy in February 2022, reflecting the declarations of the Welsh Government.
This strategy detailed a range of actions designed to achieve Net Zero Carbon by 2030 across various sectors.
A Climate Change Committee was subsequently established in May 2022 to scrutinise and effectively monitor progress.
The Public Inquiry forms an integral part of the Committee’s work. They are particularly keen to hear from individuals affected by surface water flooding within the county.
The Inquiry will investigate whether current flood prevention measures are adequate.
In parallel, an Inquiry will assess the Clwyd Pension Fund’s (CPF) net-zero goals and its divestment from fossil fuel companies.
The CPF provides pension and death benefits to its members and local government employees
Its investment strategy aims for net-zero carbon, but despite this is has many millions invested in fossil fuel companies.
Climate Change Committee is eager to hear from professionals, CPF members, and the public.
Alongside the Clwyd Pension Fund’s net-zero targets, the Public Inquiry also aims to gather insights into surface water flooding within the county.
The Climate Change Committee wants to collect first-hand experiences of Flintshire residents affected by flooding incidents.
The Committee’s investigation will also assess the perceived adequacy of flood prevention measures in the county, scrutinising the effectiveness of the Flintshire County Council, Natural Resources Wales, and Dwr Cymru / Welsh Water in mitigating flood risks.
As part of this investigation, the committee invites views on current flood-risk areas, areas that may be at risk due to climate change, and perceived vulnerabilities due to drainage issues.
They are also keen to understand public opinion on the funding needs for future flood prevention, specifically relating to climate change.
Residents are invited to submit their views on whether the Welsh Government should bear these costs, or if local taxpayers should contribute via increased council tax.
Residents have until 18 August 2023 to provide their feedback on Flooding and until 4 August 2023 for the Clwyd Pension Scheme.
More information about how to get involved can be found on the Council’s website:
• Clwyd Pension Fund
• Flooding
Residents who are unable to access the online information referred to above can visit one of the Council’s Connect Centres between 9am and 4.30pm on the days listed below:
• Buckley – Tuesday or Thursday
• Connah’s Quay, Flint or Holywell – Monday to Friday
