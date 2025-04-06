Flintshire gears up for three-weekly bin changes from April 28

Flintshire is gearing up to move to three-weekly general waste collections in an effort to increase recycling later this month.

After the suspension of a door-knocking campaign – halted due to concerns over staff welfare following threats made online – the council is running an intensive series of roadshows across the county.

Residents can attend to ask questions and collect new recycling boxes – free of charge – ahead of the changes in waste collection which come into effect on April 28.

So far there have been 55 roadshows with more to come.

Members of the council’s streetscene team at an event in the Jade Jones Pavilion in Flint said that after the initial problems, people have generally been positive about engaging with the new scheme.

And they revealed some key tips about waste collection and recycling that many residents are still unsure of which will make the switch easier.

“I think after they got over the initial shock people have now accepted that this is what is happening and are just keen to make sure they are prepared,” said Chris Cunningham, Recycling, Compliance and Data Officer from Flintshire’s Streetscene and Transportation team.

“A small number of people have been a bit upset about the changes but when we explain that the targets are set by Welsh Government and we have to meet them, almost everyone has accepted that and moved on to how to prepare for the change.”

According to those Welsh Government targets, Flintshire must recycle 70% of all household waste.

It has failed to reach that level in recent years and as a result, it is facing a number of fines from Welsh Government totalling £540,000. Those fines are currently on hold.

If the move to three weekly general waste collections gets Flintshire close to 70%, those charges could be wiped out. Currently the new scheme is estimated to help the authority recycle 68% of all household waste.

Recyclable waste will be collected every week – only black bin waste will be every three weeks. Nappy collections will remain on a separate collection scheme that families need to register for.

“When we speak to people about it now they are more positive,” said Chris. “They are mostly concerned with getting ready and making sure they have the right boxes and bags in time to start by April 28.

“They understand we have to do this.”

At the roadshow the streetscene team busted some myths around waste collections and revealed a series of tips everyone in Flintshire can use to manage their household waste more effectively after the change.

“One of the biggest misconceptions is that the new system means bins will be overflowing,” said Chris. “Recycling is collected every week and a lot of people are surprised when we tell them that they can put out as many recycling bags and boxes as they like. There is an idea you are only allowed one of each but it’s not true.”

Flintshire’s recycling scheme features:

A green caddy for food waste – with a smaller accompanying silver caddy for indoors

A blue box for glass and jars

A silver bag for metals, plastics and cartons

A blue bag for cardboard and paper

There are also optional schemes for nappy collection, garden waste and clinical waste (for people living with diabetes or other conditions that require disposal of medical items).

Biodegradable bags for food waste are also provided free by the council. As residents reach the end of a roll they shopuld tie a bag to the handle of their caddy. Binmen will then know to leave another roll on residents’ doorstep.

Batteries must be placed in clear bags next to the bins.

But there is no limit on the number of recycling bags and boxes a household can put out each week.

Other tips include the fact that pet food can be disposed of in the food waste bin, so it will be collected every week.

Anyone who needs additional recycling bags and boxes can also collect them for free from Household Recycling Centres (HRCs) across Flintshire or by attending one of the roadshows.

But Chris cautioned residents against trying to take unsorted waste to HRCs. Rules there changed on April 1.

“You can no longer simply turn up at the tip and throw a black bin bag into general waste, that would defeat the object,” he said.

“We now operate a Visible Waste policy at HRCs. We have to be able to see what you are bringing in and if it’s in a bag, you will need to open it up and show us.

“If its not sorted you won’t be able to dispose of it. But if you sort your waste at home it will be manageable as there is very little we don’t currently recycle – it’s mostly polystyrene and soft plastics – like carrier bags.”

Anyone who still has not attended a roadshow will take place at Mold Market on April 19 from 8am-3pm.

By Alec Doyle – Local Democracy Reporter