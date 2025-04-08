Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 8th Apr 2025

Fewer first-time buyers relying on “bank of mum and dad”

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Fewer first-time buyers are turning to the “bank of mum and dad” to help fund their first homes, new figures from TSB suggest. The proportion of buyers receiving financial gifts from family or friends dropped from 34% in early 2024 to 30% in Q1 2025.

At the same time, the share of all mortgage completions involving first-time buyers increased from 29% to 32%. The most completions were recorded in London and the South East (both 17%), followed by the North West and Scotland, each at 12%.

In Wales, first-time buyer completions made up 4% of the UK total, up slightly by 1% on the year. The average age of first-time buyers in Wales also rose, from 31 to 32, matching the UK-wide increase.

Yorkshire and Humber stood out as the only region where the average first-time buyer was still in their twenties, at 29 years old. All other regions now have an average age in the thirties, with the East Midlands and London highest at 33. The biggest jumps came in the East Midlands and East Anglia, both rising three years year-on-year.

Despite the increase in buyer age, mortgage terms have shortened slightly. The average first-time buyer term is now 31 years, down from 32 a year ago – a change likely influenced by shifting interest rates and affordability.

TSB also reported a shift in how customers interact with mortgage services. Over 28,000 video banking appointments took place in 2024, with more than a third (35%) of those happening outside standard working hours, allowing buyers more flexibility in managing applications.

Craig Calder, Secured Lending Director at TSB, said:
“Many first-time buyers are continuing to rely on the bank of mum and dad to put down a deposit on their first home. But while it’s taking them slightly longer to get on the property ladder, they’re taking shorter repayment terms when they do.
“In a competitive mortgage market, first-time buyers should monitor rates and speak to their bank or broker to find the best deal to help them buy their dream home.”

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: [email protected] Latest News

  • Flintshire man finds his voice after Parkinson’s diagnosis
  • Deeside-based Toyota centre helps Welsh firms save millions
  • Chester’s giant wheel returns to Grosvenor Park

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Flintshire man finds his voice after Parkinson’s diagnosis

    News

    Deeside-based Toyota centre helps Welsh firms save millions

    News

    Chester’s giant wheel returns to Grosvenor Park

    News

    Fresh vision for Rhyl under new board leadership

    News

    Gas pipe upgrade planned for Mold’s Chester Road

    News

    Chester: BarLounge honoured in Lego to celebrate 25th anniversary

    News

    Planning milestone reached for Flintshire carbon capture plant

    News

    Over half of black bin waste in Flintshire could be recycled

    News

    Queensferry: Damage to community pond at Ty Calon sparks concern for wildlife

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn