Fake reviews and hidden fees banned under new consumer laws

Fake online reviews and hidden charges that cost UK consumers an estimated £2.2 billion each year have now been banned under sweeping new consumer protection laws that came into force today.

The legislation gives the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) new powers to directly enforce consumer law, targeting harmful practices that have long frustrated online shoppers.

Under the new rules, all mandatory fees — such as booking or admin charges — must be included upfront in the advertised price. This means consumers will no longer be hit with unexpected extra costs at checkout for everything from train tickets and cinema trips to takeaway food deliveries.

The move marks a significant shift in favour of transparency. The government says the ban will give people greater control over their finances and make it easier to compare prices confidently, avoiding misleading pricing tactics.

Justin Madders, Minister for Employment Rights, Competition and Markets, said:

“From today consumers can confidently make purchases knowing they are protected against fake reviews and dripped pricing. These changes will give consumers more power and control over their hard-earned cash, as well as help to establish a level playing field by deterring bad actors that undercut compliant businesses, helping to deliver economic stability as part of our Plan for Change.”

Outlandish fake reviews are also outlawed under the new regime. Businesses and website hosts are now legally required to detect and remove fake reviews from their platforms. This includes having adequate systems in place to prevent and manage the publication of inauthentic or misleading testimonials.

The government notes that reviews are used by around 90% of consumers and were tied to over £217 billion in online retail spending in 2023 — underscoring the influence they hold over purchasing decisions.

The CMA has committed to using the new enforcement powers proportionately, especially where small businesses are concerned.

Sarah Cardell, Chief Executive of the CMA, said:

“We will use these new provisions to safeguard people from harmful and unfair treatment, and to foster the level-playing field for the vast majority of businesses who want to do the right thing for their customers. We will be tackling the more egregious practices first and working hard to support businesses with compliance, conscious that – especially for small businesses – the burden of following the rules must be proportionate.”

The government has emphasised that the new measures are not designed to increase regulatory burden unnecessarily. Optional extras — such as airline seat selection or luggage upgrades — are not included in the new pricing requirements, which only apply to unavoidable fees that previously went undisclosed until late in the transaction.

The changes form part of the broader Plan for Change, a government strategy to support economic fairness, strengthen consumer protections, and put more money in the pockets of working people.