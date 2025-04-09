Fake egg sale scam returns to local Facebook groups

A scam using a Facebook post advertising fruit, vegetables and eggs has re-emerged in local community groups, targeting residents across Flintshire.

The post, which appears to be shared by a personal profile, lists items for sale including full fruit boxes for £20, full veg boxes at £18, duck eggs for £7, chicken eggs also priced at £7, honey for £10, and sacks of potatoes for £12.

It features a series of appealing photos of fresh produce and invites users to “PM FOR ORDERS,” but gives no additional details on who is behind the sale or how deliveries are made.

The comments are usually turned off shortly after posting, leaving private messages as the only form of contact.

Once contacted, it’s reported that the individual behind the post asks for payment via a cash app or bank transfer.

After payment is sent, the scammer deletes or blocks the buyer, and no goods are ever delivered.

A text search of the post and images reveals near-identical adverts shared in community groups throughout the UK, suggesting this is a coordinated scam.

Facebook has previously warned about such fraudulent activity, saying: “Scammers may claim to be selling goods and services online, often at a price that’s too good to be true. Once you pay them, they would stop responding, and the goods never arrive.”

The scam shares similarities with earlier trends involving ‘lost dog’ or ‘injured animal’ posts, which are later edited to promote fake sales or links.

Residents are urged to avoid making payments to unknown sellers online and to report suspicious posts directly through Facebook’s reporting tools.

Anyone who believes they’ve been defrauded should report the incident to Action Fraud and contact their bank immediately.

Further advice on avoiding online scams is available through official consumer protection websites and Facebook’s own help centre, here