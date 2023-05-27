Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sat 27th May 2023

E-gate failure causing delays at UK airports including Manchester

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Electronic passport control systems at major airports including Manchester have failed, causing nationwide at passport controls. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The issue with e-gated was first reported on Friday evening. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Home Office has said it is dealing with a “nationwide border system issue.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The outage means people flying in to the UK are having to get their passports checked manually. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Manchester Airport issued statements warning passengers of delays, it said staff are working with the UK Border Force to minimise disruption. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Lucy Morton, from the Immigration Services Union, told the BBC between 60-80% of incoming passengers usually use e-gates, depending on the airport, ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“There’s no impact on national security,” she said, explaining that all arrivals will still be fully checked through manned officer desks. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

eGates are automated self-service barriers operated by UK Border Force and located at immigration checkpoints in the UK. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

They use facial recognition technology to compare the face of the traveller with the digital image recorded in their passport. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

There are over 270 eGates in place at 15 air and rail ports in the UK, they are designed to enable quicker travel into the country. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • Wales Coast Path calls on public to tackle coastal erosion — by taking ‘snaps’ on their smartphones
  • Wales & West Utilities urges homeowners to plan ahead before working in the garden
  • Removing period stigma in sport: A new commitment by Welsh Government

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Wales Coast Path calls on public to tackle coastal erosion — by taking ‘snaps’ on their smartphones

    News

    Wales & West Utilities urges homeowners to plan ahead before working in the garden

    News

    Removing period stigma in sport: A new commitment by Welsh Government

    News

    Over 4 Million UK gardeners at risk of hearing damage, warns Tinnitus UK

    News

    Theatr Clwyd hosts unmissable dramatic performances in June

    News

    NSPCC Cymru launches fundraising board with £1m annual target

    News

    North Wales coastal defence to shield 3500+ homes and businesses

    News

    How to choose the right builder for your project

    #AD

    North Wales Police urge care on regions roads following recent serious collisions

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn