E-gate failure causing delays at UK airports including Manchester
Electronic passport control systems at major airports including Manchester have failed, causing nationwide at passport controls.
The issue with e-gated was first reported on Friday evening.
The Home Office has said it is dealing with a “nationwide border system issue.”
The outage means people flying in to the UK are having to get their passports checked manually.
Manchester Airport issued statements warning passengers of delays, it said staff are working with the UK Border Force to minimise disruption.
ℹ️ Information for passengers on the nationwide issue impacting eGates. pic.twitter.com/nQaicsjBNO
— Manchester Airport (@manairport) May 27, 2023
Lucy Morton, from the Immigration Services Union, told the BBC between 60-80% of incoming passengers usually use e-gates, depending on the airport,
“There’s no impact on national security,” she said, explaining that all arrivals will still be fully checked through manned officer desks.
eGates are automated self-service barriers operated by UK Border Force and located at immigration checkpoints in the UK.
They use facial recognition technology to compare the face of the traveller with the digital image recorded in their passport.
There are over 270 eGates in place at 15 air and rail ports in the UK, they are designed to enable quicker travel into the country.
