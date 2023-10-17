Deestriders shine in North Wales Cross Country League opener
Last weekend was a significant one for members of the Deestriders Running Club, with athletes participating in a variety of events across the UK and even abroad.
The North Wales Cross Country League commenced its season on Saturday at the Treborth Track in Bangor. Despite the challenging sunny and muddy conditions, Deestriders showcased their prowess.
Notable performances in the women’s category included Christine Cammillare finishing in 27:56, followed by Amanda Scotter, Beverley Goodson, and Alannah O’Brien.
In the men’s category, Antony Woodall led the pack with a time of 38:36, closely followed by Allan Mckeown, Nick Bartley, Rayko Kolev, and Paul Lewtey.
However, one of the most heartwarming stories of the weekend was Martin Witty’s return to the running scene.
Just sixteen weeks after a severe cycling accident in Cumbria during the Coast to Coast event, where he shattered his femur, Martin completed the Wepre parkrun in an impressive 36:31.
His partner, Sue McIndoe, was right by his side, finishing just a second before him.
Other notable times from the Wepre parkrun included Jacob Foy, who finished 4th overall, and Michelle Bowes, who clinched the 3rd lady spot.
Adding an international flair to the weekend, Max Dowell took to the tracks in Krakow, Poland.
He completed the Zielony Jar parkrun in a swift 20:10, adding another location to his parkrun collection.
Sunday’s events were no less thrilling. The Manchester Half Marathon witnessed Melissa Bailey achieving a personal best with a time of 1:59:40.
James Bruce and Holly Kendrick also put up commendable performances, finishing in 1:26 and 2:09 respectively.
The Wirral 10k saw Darren Low inching closer to his sub-50-minute goal with a time of 50:49.
Bernice Matthews, on the other hand, was on the brink of breaking the hour mark, finishing in 61:23.
All in all, it was a weekend of outstanding achievements, personal bests, and heartwarming comebacks for the Deestriders Running Club.
