Deeside-based Toyota centre helps Welsh firms save millions

A productivity programme based at the Toyota Lean Management Centre in Deeside has helped more than 150 Welsh organisations cut waste, improve efficiency and boost competitiveness.

The Toyota Lean Clusters Programme, a partnership between the Welsh Government and Toyota, applies the renowned principles of Toyota’s production philosophy to help businesses across Wales optimise their operations.

Several major firms, including Tata and Airflo, have reported savings of £1 million each after taking part in the scheme. Meanwhile, Blackwood-based Seda increased daily cup production by 200,000 units, and Port Talbot manufacturer British Rototherm Group saw machinery breakdowns fall by 77%, defects halved, and capacity grow by 300%.

Oliver Conger, Managing Director at Rototherm, said:

“No other investment we have made has achieved a better return for us in terms of efficiency than the Toyota Lean Clusters Programme. The way they structure the programme customizes it to your business and uses your specific processes to improve and develop. Most importantly, it develops and grows your people.”

The programme, which launched in 2018, recently secured an additional £800,000 from the Welsh Government and is now set to continue until 2029.

Nick Pearn, Section Manager at the Toyota Lean Management Centre, said:

“It has been fantastic to see the support available to companies in Wales grow. Even more inspiring is that so many organisations have chosen to undertake training and committed to undertaking their own projects. The results have exceeded our expectations, and we look forward to building on this success by continuing the programme for the next three years.”

Welsh Government support will enable the next phase to assist 72 more organisations, with an expected average productivity increase of 20%.

Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans, said:

“Improving productivity is one of the key challenges facing us as we strive to deliver future prosperity built on a greener economy.

“This crucial programme helps organisations to improve performance and growth by sharing Toyota’s world class production principles as best practice.

“The next phase will build on previous successes and is expected to support 72 organisations achieve productivity increases of 20% on average.”