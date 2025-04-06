Connah’s Quay Bowling Club awarded £500 community boost

Connah’s Quay Bowling Club has received a £500 donation as it takes on full responsibility for its bowling green following the end of Flintshire County Council funding.

The contribution came from Kelsterton Lodge of Connah’s Quay, which donated £250. This was then match-funded by the North Wales Freemasons’ Charity, bringing the total to £500.

The cheque was presented by Barry Griffiths, Worshipful Master of Kelsterton Lodge, to Ken Bloxham, Captain of Connah’s Quay Bowling Club. Also present were Mike Commins, the club’s Chairman, and members of the Lodge.

Now operating independently, the club continues to serve as a valuable local facility, offering a space for gentle physical activity and social interaction.

In materials shared by the Welsh Crown Green Bowling Association (WCGBA), Simon Walker, Development Officer, stated:

“Bowling is the world’s oldest non-contact sport, offering substantial health benefits without strenuous workouts. From Italian ‘bocce’ to French ‘boules,’ and our unique crown green bowls played on the undulating greens of North Wales, this sport enjoys global popularity.”

The WCGBA highlights several key benefits of bowling, including:

Lifelong participation – with players aged nine to ninety able to take part together.

Improved life expectancy – as an anaerobic activity akin to walking with weights, bowling burns calories, promotes weight loss and supports joint health.

Social inclusion – helping combat isolation, particularly among older adults.

Community value – bowling greens serve as spaces for recreation, connection and well-being.

The donation comes at a crucial time for the club, which now relies on community support to sustain its facilities and programmes.

Connah’s Quay Bowling Club continues to welcome new members and visitors and remains committed to promoting healthy, active lifestyles in the local area.