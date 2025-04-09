Compassionate Cymru fund backs bereavement projects

A new grant scheme offering up to £500 for local initiatives around death, dying and bereavement has launched in Wales.

Compassionate Cymru, a movement focused on building a kinder, more caring nation, has introduced the Compassionate Communities Grant Fund to support activities that help people during some of life’s most difficult times.

The grants are aimed at sparking grassroots action, from tea mornings and bereavement groups to creative art projects in care homes or workplace support sessions.

Whether it’s a one-off event or a longer-term programme, Compassionate Cymru wants to hear from local communities with ideas that can bring people together in compassionate ways.

The programme is being funded by Macmillan Cancer Support and is administered by Age Cymru. Organisers say the grant is designed to be flexible, with funds available for both online and in-person activities, depending on the needs of each community.

Heather McLean, Director of Communities and Systems Partnerships at Macmillan Cancer Support, said:

“Macmillan Cancer Support is privileged to support Compassionate Cymru and Age Cymru’s work to help ensure everyone receives the care and support they need at the end of their life and during bereavement in Wales.

“For people living with cancer, finding out that they are nearing the end of their life can be distressing. The right support can make the world of difference to people’s wellbeing.

“Local initiatives like the ones Compassionate Cymru is kickstarting will be a vital piece of the puzzle for helping ensure people in Wales have access to the right support for them, when they need it. And for anyone who needs support with a cancer diagnosis, Macmillan’s experts are just a phone call away to provide support, information or simply a listening ear.”

The free Macmillan Support Line is open daily from 8am to 8pm on 0808 808 00 00. More information can also be found on the Macmillan website.

The deadline for applications is Friday 23 May 2025. For full details or to apply, visit www.compassionate.cymru, email [email protected] or call 029 2043 1555.

Compassionate Cymru is encouraging individuals, community groups, and workplaces across Wales to get involved and help build a network of support for people facing death, loss, or grief.