Chester’s giant wheel returns to Grosvenor Park

Chester’s Grosvenor Park will again be home to an observation wheel this April, giving visitors breath-taking views from 35 metres above the ground.

The wheel will be offering rides for visitors to the park between 5 April until 2 November 2025.

Users will experience 360° views of the surrounding area, which means on a clear day a view of up to ten to twelve miles is possible. The wheel will have 24 enclosed gondolas each holding up to six people.

Some gondolas are also available to accommodate a wheelchair or mobility scooter user and two people.

The price for a standard ticket is £8, a child under 1.4m or a senior citizen is £6 and a family of four £25. Riders can expect a minimum of two rotations to take in the views.

There is a dedicated website with info, opening times and where discount tickets can be purchased online: Chester Giant Wheel.

This attraction will add to the Lodge Café, and miniature railway.

While the wheel is in the park an archaeological dig will also be taking place alongside it, so people on the wheel will have a bird’s eye view of the dig in action.

The dig runs from Monday 28 April until Friday 23 May with an open afternoon taking place at the dig itself on Tuesday 20 May from 2pm onwards.

