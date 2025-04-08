Chester: BarLounge honoured in Lego to celebrate 25th anniversary

A well-loved Chester bar has been recreated in Lego as part of its 25th anniversary celebrations.

BarLounge, located on Watergate Street, commissioned local Lego builder and blogger Richard Trotter to create a miniature version of the venue, using more than 800 bricks to bring the bar to life in block form.

The model was recently presented to BarLounge before being added to the popular Chester in Lego exhibition at Chester Market.

Opened in March 2000 by Neil McDonnell, with Jason Bligh later joining as a business partner, BarLounge was among the first cocktail bars in the city and quickly earned a reputation as one of Chester’s most popular venues.

It is housed in a Grade II listed building formerly known as The Axe Tavern, chosen for its location near Chester Racecourse and the growing cluster of independent businesses along Watergate Street.

The success of BarLounge later led to the opening of sister venues Upstairs at The Grill in 2002 and Hickory’s in 2010.

Over the years, the venue has become known for its dedicated front-of-house staff and skilled chefs, consistently delivering memorable hospitality experiences.

Chester in Lego, where the new BarLounge model is now displayed, was originally based in the old Chester Market between 2014 and 2022.

It moved to the new market in 2023 and has since become a favourite with residents and visitors.

Created by Richard Trotter, the display showcases iconic local landmarks, historic scenes, and Chester institutions, all in Lego form.

“It’s overdue given BarLounge’s legacy in hospitality in Chester, and their important role in Chester’s modern history,” said Richard Trotter, who built the model. “I really enjoyed making the model.”

Chester in Lego also serves a charitable purpose.

Since its inception, it has raised thousands of pounds through visitor donations, supporting both national and local causes.

Throughout 2025, donations are being shared between three local homeless charities: Soul Kitchen, SHARE, and Chester Aid to the Homeless.

Reflecting on BarLounge’s milestone and its lasting impact on the city’s hospitality sector, Tori Hayes of Taste Cheshire said: “I’ve been attending BarLounge since the day it opened and from the moment I walked through the door that day, right through to the present day, I have been struck by how it raises the bar for hospitality in this City.

“Very few venues anywhere have the longevity of BarLounge, but its success, to me, is no surprise. It is a product of phenomenal hard work and a dedicated and inspiring team who strive to make every experience the best it can possibly be. I know they’re always researching, learning, and developing their offering, sometimes in the most subtle of ways, but that is what sets them apart.

“It’s fitting, but it should be memorialised in Lego because they have built something amazing brick by brick, drink by drink. BarLounge is an icon in Chester and the bar by whom everyone else is judged.”