Cheshire and North Wales Police Dog Speedy dies following short illness

Cheshire and North Wales Police Dogs section has announced the sudden death of one of its serving police dogs, PD Speedy, following a short illness.

The news was shared via social media on Saturday, where the force said:

“It’s with deep sadness and shock that we announce the loss of one of our serving PDs. PD Speedy has crossed the rainbow bridge last night after a very short and sudden illness. Our thoughts are with Speedy’s family at this awful time. Rest in peace Speedy, you will be forever missed by us all. Goodnight lad, and thank you for your service.”

There has been an outpouring of support and sorrow, with many describing Speedy as a hero and valued member of the force.

One person commented, “Thank you for all your hard work, loyalty and commitment PD Speedy. I’m certain you’re going to be tremendously missed by your Police family and your community.”

Another wrote, “So sorry to hear this. Anyone who loves dogs will know how hard this will be. Our thoughts are with Speedy’s handler and team. We salute you!”

A former military dog handler shared their understanding of the bond between working dogs and their handlers, saying, “My thoughts are with Speedy’s family and the dog section. As a former RAF dog handler, I know the bond.”

Hero Paws, which supports retired service dogs, added: “Thoughts and strength to PD Speedy’s handler and team. Your watch is over, your service and dedication will be honoured and remembered.”