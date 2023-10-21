Broughton’s AMRC Cymru welcomes future of agriculture with the AgBot

AMRC Cymru in Broughton has taken a pioneering step towards redefining the UK agriculture industry by introducing the AgBot, the country's first commercially available fully-autonomous tractor.

AgBot, which has been one of the highlights of Wales Tech Week, promises efficiencies that could reshape farming practices.

Designed for efficiency and sustainability, the AgBot can operate unsupervised for an impressive 23 hours.

This innovation not only brings time-saving benefits but also aids farmers in enhancing their sustainability efforts.

Furthermore, it provides invaluable traceability data, essential for informed business decisions in modern agriculture.

Andy Silcox, Research Director at AMRC Cymru, part of the University of Sheffield, expressed the centre's enthusiasm for participating in Wales Tech Week, emphasising the role of digitalisation and automation across various sectors.

He noted that the AgBot's public debut underscores the crossover of these principles into agriculture.

Elaborating on the tractor's features, Harry Collins, Senior Manufacturing Research Engineer at AMRC Cymru, highlighted its complete autonomy, allowing unmanned operations for extended durations.

This feature could help bridge the gap in current labour shortages. Moreover, the AgBot's design offers reduced ground pressure and soil compaction compared to traditional tractors.

The tractor's advanced online system is equipped to handle risks effectively. Minor obstacles like tall weeds trigger a notification to the user, offering potential solutions. Major obstructions, such as a person in the tractor's path, will halt the machine, necessitating manual intervention.

Andrew Martin, Head of Food and Drink at AMRC Cymru, emphasised the significance of agri-tech in shaping the future of farming in Wales.

AMRC Cymru the £20m facility next to Airbus in Broughton, aims to facilitate the UK's move towards a zero-carbon supply chain in agriculture.

Martin hopes this investment will spark the next wave of rural industrial revolution powered by green growth and innovative technology deployment.

Despite the AgBot's higher initial cost compared to conventional tractors, its long-term savings potential in fuel consumption and labour costs make it a promising investment.

Additionally, it offers flexibility with its fuel source, presenting an opportunity to transition to greener alternatives like hydrogen in the future.

Funded by a £1.5m grant from the Welsh Government, the £380,000 AgBot forms part of AMRC Cymru's commitment to advancing research and tech innovation.

Harry Collins described the purchase as a testament to the centre's dedication to future-proofing the agriculture sector.

Looking ahead, AMRC Cymru has formed a collaboration with Coleg Glynllifon (Grwp Llandrillo Menai) and plans to test the AgBot on its farm, aiming to gather crucial data on its performance across diverse Welsh landscapes.

As AMRC Cymru paves the way for the future of agriculture, it's actively inviting partnerships in the agri-sector. Interested parties can reach out to wales-enquiries@sheffield.ac.uk for potential collaborations.

