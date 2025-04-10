Appeal launched over Dobshill indecent exposure

North Wales Police are seeking a cyclist who may have witnessed an alleged indecent exposure in Dobshill, last month.

According to a statement from NWP South Flintshire, the incident occurred on Chester Road at approximately 4.15pm on Monday, 17 March 2025.

Officers are investigating a public order offence in which “it is alleged a male has indecently exposed himself.”

The police believe that a cyclist passing through the area at that time may have valuable information regarding the incident.

They are urging this individual, or anyone else with relevant information, to come forward.

“If you have any information that may assist us with our enquiries, please contact the control room via 101 and quote reference number 25000223928,” the statement added.