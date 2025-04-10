Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 10th Apr 2025

Appeal launched over Dobshill indecent exposure

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

North Wales Police are seeking a cyclist who may have witnessed an alleged indecent exposure in Dobshill, last month.

According to a statement from NWP South Flintshire, the incident occurred on Chester Road at approximately 4.15pm on Monday, 17 March 2025.

Officers are investigating a public order offence in which “it is alleged a male has indecently exposed himself.”

The police believe that a cyclist passing through the area at that time may have valuable information regarding the incident.

They are urging this individual, or anyone else with relevant information, to come forward.

“If you have any information that may assist us with our enquiries, please contact the control room via 101 and quote reference number 25000223928,” the statement added.

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: [email protected] Latest News

  • Moel Famau visitor hub approved despite concerns
  • Public thanked for feedback on Sealand solar project
  • Compassionate Cymru fund backs bereavement projects

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Moel Famau visitor hub approved despite concerns

    News

    Public thanked for feedback on Sealand solar project

    News

    Compassionate Cymru fund backs bereavement projects

    News

    Fake egg sale scam returns to local Facebook groups

    News

    Flintshire man finds his voice after Parkinson’s diagnosis

    News

    Deeside-based Toyota centre helps Welsh firms save millions

    News

    Chester’s giant wheel returns to Grosvenor Park

    News

    Fresh vision for Rhyl under new board leadership

    News

    Gas pipe upgrade planned for Mold’s Chester Road

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn