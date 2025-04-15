Appeal after pedestrian killed in A55 collision

A 35-year-old man has died following a road traffic collision on the A55 near Kinmel Services at Bodelwyddan.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 8.14am on Tuesday morning after a male pedestrian was discovered on the westbound carriageway. Tragically, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers, North Wales Police confirmed.

During the course of the investigation, the 62-year-old driver of a HGV has been arrested in connection with the incident. Police say enquiries are ongoing.

The westbound stretch of the A55 remained closed for much of the day while officers carried out initial investigations but was reopened by 4.45pm.

Police are now appealing to anyone who was travelling on the A55 between 4.50am and 5.10am — between St Asaph and Abergele — to come forward if they saw a pedestrian or captured relevant dash cam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact North Wales Police via the live webchat or by calling 101, quoting reference C053155.

A spokesperson for the force added a reminder that the investigation is ongoing and asked the public not to speculate on the case, especially in online forums or comment sections, out of respect for the victim’s family and the legal process.