AMRC Cymru marks five years of innovation in Broughton

The Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) Cymru is celebrating five years of driving innovation in Welsh manufacturing, with more than 100 businesses benefitting from its expertise since the Broughton-based facility opened.

The £20 million research centre, funded by the Welsh Government and operated by the University of Sheffield, has played a central role in helping Welsh businesses work smarter, reduce waste and improve their products. The centre has delivered over twenty productivity and energy efficiency programmes, offering manufacturers hands-on experience with cutting-edge technologies.

Shortly after its launch, AMRC Cymru demonstrated its adaptability by supporting the Covid-19 response. It became a crucial part of Airbus’ mobilisation team, switching operations to help produce life-saving ventilators at speed.

Jason Murphy, Strategy and Commercial director at AMRC Cymru, said: “It has been an exciting five years since Airbus, the University of Sheffield and the Welsh Government entered into an agreement that brought the AMRC to Wales.

“In a new facility on the Airbus site in North Wales, with support from the AMRC, Airbus have been developing advanced wing assembly processes for the next generation of single aisle aircraft – a hugely important program for the UK aerospace sector.

“But the focus for the AMRC in Wales is much broader. Cutting edge capabilities developed in translational research at the AMRC have helped Welsh businesses across sectors, including automotive, renewable energy and food and drink, to develop better products and improve their processes through innovation and technology.

“We look back on the last five years proudly, yet our greatest challenge lies in front of us; over the next ten years our goal is to transform the Welsh economy, working with stakeholders and partners to build a world class manufacturing sector.”

Among the businesses to benefit is Flint-based food producer The Pudding Compartment, which took part in the Ffatri 4.0 project.

Delivered in partnership with the Welsh Government, the project connected food and drink manufacturers with Airbus to apply digital tools and smart processes.

The Pudding Compartment installed sensors to monitor energy usage and tested layouts virtually to increase productivity and attract new customers.

The Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates, said: “AMRC Cymru has made a huge impact in its first five years. We invested in this centre because we knew it would benefit north Wales, manufacturing and the wider Welsh economy. It has quickly become a vital part of our research network, helping Welsh businesses develop new products and prepare for the future.”

The facility recently expanded as part of a £1.5 million Welsh Government investment into a new digital factory hub at HVM Catapult Baglan in South Wales, aiming to support even more companies in working efficiently and reducing environmental impact.

The Cabinet Secretary for the Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans, said: “AMRC Cymru encapsulates what we want for the Welsh economy. By bringing together universities, government and businesses to accelerate innovation, productivity and sustainability, AMRC has created jobs and opportunities across Wales and has already become an important part of a business landscape ripe and ready to attract further investment and drive employment opportunities here.”