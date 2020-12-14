Two Flintshire men arrested following investigation into bicycle thefts in Chester

Police in Chester investigating a spate of bicycle thefts in the city have arrested two men from Flintshire.

Officers are now appealing to anyone who has had a bicycle stolen in the city to get in touch.

On Wednesday 9 December officers from Chester Local Policing Unit (LPU) arrested two men in the city on suspicion of theft and going equipped to steal.

A 38-year-old from Garden City and a 44-year-old from Flint, have since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.





The investigating officers have recovered a number of bicycles that are believed to have been stolen.

Police Constable Melissa Sawojka, of Chester LPU, said: “Over recent months there have been a number of bike thefts in Chester and we are doing all that we can to trace the people responsible.

“As part of our investigation into the incidents we have arrested two men and recovered a number of what we believe to be stolen bikes.

“While we have been able to reunite some of the bikes with their rightful owners, a number remain unclaimed at this time, which is why we are reaching out to the public.

“I urge anyone who has been a victim on bike theft, no matter what the value of the bike, to ensure that they report the incident to us so that we can investigate.”

Anyone with any information in relation to the investigation, or anyone who has been a victim and not reported the incident, is urged to call Cheshire Constabulary on 101, quoting IML 869835.

Information can also be reported online at https://www.cheshire.police. uk/ro/report or via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.