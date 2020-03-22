Sunday: Chief Medical Officer for Wales confirms a further seven COVID-19 related deaths in Wales

The Chief Medical Officer for Wales has confirmed a further seven COVID-19 related deaths in Wales Dr Frank Atherton, said:

“It is with deep sadness I can confirm a further seven deaths of patients in Wales who tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19). “This takes the number of deaths in Wales to 12. “My thoughts are with their families and friends, and I ask that their privacy is respected at this very sad time.” Five of the deaths were in the Royal Gwent Hospital, one in Nevill Hall and one in Prince Charles Hospital. All were in the high-risk category, either over-70 or with underlying health conditions. No further detail is available at this stage.

The latest guidance is:

People who live with others should stay at home for 14 days if they, or anyone in their household, has either a high temperature or a new and continuous cough

should stay at home for seven days if they develop a high temperature or a new and continuous cough Everyone should avoid non-essential contact with others and unnecessary travel; Pubs, restaurants, leisure centres and similar venues are currently shut to prevent infection spreading in closed spaces

should work from home where they possibly can People over 70, and vulnerable groups of any age will be advised in the next few days to be shielded from social contact for several weeks

People who are staying at home for 14 days due to another case of illness in the household, who develop symptoms, should then self-isolate for seven days from the onset of the symptoms.

People who are self-isolating, or in a household with someone who is self-isolating, should read the full stay-at-home guidance: https://phw.nhs.wales/topics/latest-information-on-novel-coronavirus-covid-19/self-isolation-advice/

For the guidance in full, visit the Department of Health and Social Care website: https://www.gov.uk/government/topical-events/coronavirus-covid-19-uk-government-response

Dr Chris Williams said: “People no longer need to contact NHS 111 if they think they may have contracted Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Advice about the virus is available on the Public Health Wales website.

“People with a fever or persistent cough should stay at home for seven days if they live alone, or 14 days if they live with others. Anyone who lives with someone displaying coronavirus symptoms should also stay at home for 14 days. They should not go to a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital.

“They should only contact NHS 111 if they feel they cannot cope with their symptoms at home, their condition gets worse, or their symptoms do not get better after seven days.

“Only call 999 if you are experiencing a life-threatening emergency, do not call 999 just because you are on-hold to 111. We appreciate that 111 lines are busy, but you will get through after a wait.

“The public play a very important role in slowing the spread of infection. By following the latest advice, you will protect yourself, protect the most vulnerable and help to reduce the pressure on NHS Wales and minimise the impact of the virus.”

Cases by health board area of residence

Health Board New cases Cumulative cases To be confirmed 0 1 Resident outside Wales 0 2 Swansea Bay 7 41 Aneurin Bevan 53 145 Betsi Cadwaladr 1 8 Cardiff and Vale 22 51 Cwm Taf 2 9 Hywel Dda 3 14 Powys 1 9 TOTAL 89 280

The latest information is available from GOV.UK:

Coronavirus (COVID-19): UK government response