Students in Wales encouraged to apply now for student finance

Full time undergraduate students in Wales are being encouraged to apply for student finance as soon as possible to ensure their finances are in place for the new academic year.

That’s the message from the Student Loans Company (SLC) which has ensured that the application service has remained open to students as part of its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

SLC is prompting continuing students to reapply for their next year’s student finance as soon as they can.

New students are being urged to submit their applications; they don’t need a confirmed place on a course to apply, they can use their first choice of course and update their application later if this changes.

The easiest way to apply is online at www.studentfinancewales.co.uk and SLC has produced the following guide and video to help with the process: guide

There is also a dedicated resource for parents and partners who are supporting applications at www.studentfinancewales.co.uk/parents-and-partners.aspx

Derek Ross, SLC’s Executive Director of Operations said: “We recognise that students will have much to consider at the moment.

However, for those going to University this autumn, it is important that they make applying for student finance a priority.

SLC has worked hard to ensure the continuity of the application service throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and the message is still that students should get their applications in ASAP to ensure that their student finance is in place for the new academic year.”

This information is designed to help new students and their parents find out everything they need to know about the application process.

Students can also follow SFW at facebook/SFWales, twitter.com/SF_Wales or youtube/SFWFILM to keep up with all the latest news alerts.