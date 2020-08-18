Special Constabulary carry out additional patrols in Flintshire in response to anti-social behaviour

Officers from the Special Constabulary have carried out additional patrols in Flintshire in response to concerns about anti-social behaviour in the area.

Patrols by the volunteer officers have recently been carried out in and around the Shotton, Flint and Connah’s Quay area due to reports of street drinking, cycling on the pavement, drug use and off-road bikers.

Flintshire North Special Sergeant Josh Williams, who works for Tesco Mobile as a Sales Assistant said: “The overall aim of these patrols is to reassure the public, provide a visible presence and to try and deter the issues from happening in the first place.

“Thankfully we didn’t encounter any major issues over the weekend but we did respond to a few anti-social incidents, a domestic-related incident and gave words of advice to a group of car enthusiasts who had gathered in Flint.





“Our patrols will continue and we will continue to engage with the public and provide reassurance to our local communities.”

North Wales Police District Inspector Gareth Cust has welcome the additional patrols. He said: “Special Constables play a really important role in policing in north Wales and this ongoing operation is a great example of the support they can provide.

“Recently our special constables have been busy across the district patrolling to deter anti-social behaviour issues in communities across the north of Flintshire.

”They have provided extra high visibility policing in key places at key times providing additional support to the local policing team.“

“We immensely respect and appreciate all those who volunteer and give up their time to help us protect our communities, especially those who do so alongside their careers.”

Patrols will continue however anybody who has any concerns regarding anti-social behaviour in their area is asked to contact North Wales Police via https://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact