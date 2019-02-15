Police in Chester appeal for witnesses after man assaulted and robbed near River Dee

Detectives in Chester are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted and robbed by a group of four young males.

The incident happened shortly before 8pm on Wednesday 13 February when a 49-year-old man from the Chester walked along Queens Park Bridge from the direction of The Groves.

He then moved onto a footpath alongside the River Dee, travelling towards what is known locally as ‘The Meadows’, when he was accosted by the group of four young males.

They demanded cash and when the victim refused to hand over money he was assaulted.

The offenders then stole his dark-coloured coat and large backpack, as well as a small quantity of cash.

The victim sustained head and hand injuries as a result of the assault and detectives are urging anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any other information that may help their ongoing investigation, to get in touch.

Detective Constable Victoria Hazlewood: “Thankfully it seems that the victim has only suffered minor injuries as a result of what happened to him, but it was a frightening incident that has understandably left him shaken up.

“I would like to reassure residents that this is believed to be an isolated incident and we are determined to find out the identities of the offenders and bring them to justice.

“All four of them were young males – either teenagers or young men – and one of them was wearing a blue and grey Sprayway coat.

“Enquiries in relation to the incident are ongoing and we want to hear from anyone who was in the area between 7.55pm and 8.10pm on Wednesday 13 February and witnessed what happened or anything else that may aid our investigation.

“We also want to speak to anyone who believes they may know who the offenders are or where the stolen coat or backpack are.

“The same goes for anyone who believes they may have CCTV or dashcam footage of the offenders.”

Anyone with information or CCTV footage that may be relevant to the investigation should call Cheshire Constabulary on 101, quoting IML 321481, give the details via https://cheshire.police.uk/ contact/general-enquiries or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Dashcam footage can be submitted online at www.cheshire.police.uk/advice- and-support/roads-and-vehicle- safety/submit-dashcam-footage.

Image: Mapio