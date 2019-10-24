New trees planted in Connah’s Quay this week will help increase ‘urban canopy cover’

The second winter season of tree planting began recently for Flintshire County Council.

This tree planting is funded by a grant successfully obtained from Natural Resources Wales to increase urban tree canopy cover in some of our towns, with a lower percentage of trees.

The tree planting is part of action to address targets set within the Flintshire County Council Urban Tree and Woodland Plan to increase the urban canopy cover in Flintshire from 14.5% to 18% by 2033 in Flintshire.

The planting is a final stage after opinion polls, engagement events and conversations have taken place locally to agree sites and planting schemes.

The council says it is “incredibly pleased” to be enhancing existing verges and green spaces.

Trees and wildflowers benefit both wildlife and people and can make a real difference to how a space is used.

Flintshire County Council’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Streetscene and Countryside, Councillor Carolyn Thomas, said:

“It is great to continue our tree planting scheme in Connah’s Quay as part of our urban tree strategy.

Trees are so important in tackling climate change, they absorb pollutants, give us oxygen, they are habitat to birds and insects, create canopy and shade and add a more natural environment to an urban area giving a sense of wellbeing.

I have been devastated by the magnitude of ash dieback affecting thousands of trees in Flintshire which makes it more important that we are planting a variety of species of new trees in our county.”

Trees were planted at three locations on Mold Road this week, adjacent to Machynlleth Way, Wharfdale Avenue and Clivedon Road.

Trees included, lime, liquid amber, pin oak and turkish hazel. Tree species were chosen which will provide some seasonal interest as well as being robust species which are lower maintenance.

Council ward member, Councillor Ian Dunbar, said “We are pleased to see the instant impact these trees have had, we look forward to seeing them mature and enjoying all the benefits they will bring to our community.”