The National Assembly for Wales is heading to Flintshire this summer.

The Commission – a panel of politicians that runs the Assembly – said last month it had agreed to “conduct a week of business” in north east Wales during the summer but no location was revealed.

According to North.Wales, Flintshire has now been chosen to host the whole Assembly – the Senedd, Cabinet and Committees – will be based at County Hall and Theatr Clwyd for a week in June.

The trip from Cardiff Bay features as part of an “on-going programme to engage the people of Wales” with the Assembly’s work.

The aim of the ‘outreach’ visit is to promote the Assembly and its work to people in the region at a point when many feel it is a remote and largely South Wales based institution.

The visit means Flintshire Council meetings will be put on hold for the week of the visit.

In February National Assembly presiding officer, Elin Jones AM, said:

“Engaging all the people of Wales in the work of the Assembly is one of our key priorities – that’s why I’m excited that we’re making preparations to take the Senedd north later this year.

Initial discussions with the Welsh Government and Commissioners have been supportive, and we’re now working on the detail of what the week looks like.

This initiative builds on the Assembly’s programme to involve and engage with all the people of Wales.

For the last few years we’ve run regular Senedd@ weeks in Swansea, Newport, Wrexham, Mold and Aberystwyth, where committees and engagement work have focused on a particular town.

Last year, we held a Citizen’s Assembly to look at how we engage with people. We also have a regular programme of education and engagement activity across Wales.”

The Commission has agreed to invest in engagement work, and staff have been asked to consider costs and ensure value for money.

She added: “Meeting in the north will create new opportunities for people to attend and participate in the work of the Senedd. I am excited by the possibilities that are opening up.”

An announcement is expected later this week.