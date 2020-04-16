Lockdown measures to remain in place for at least another three weeks

“I, along with the First Ministers of Scotland and Northern Ireland attended the UK Government’s COBR meeting.

The lockdown extension was formally announced by UK Government during the daily press briefing at Downing Street this afternoon.

The current measures have been in place since the end of March, when Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered the closure of all non essential shops and urged people to work from home if possible.

Lockdown restrictions across the UK are to remain in place for at least three more weeks.

We each confirmed our decisions that the current restrictions on movement to protect the NHS and so to save lives should continue for another three weeks.

This is based on expert scientific analysis of the latest data on the coronavirus outbreak across the UK.

I know that the last three weeks have been very difficult for many people.

I want to thank everyone in Wales for the way each of us is dealing with these challenging circumstances.

While we have seen some positive signs in the data, it is still too early to change course in dealing with this deadly virus.

Many more lives are at stake, and too many families have already lost loved ones.

Nevertheless, the decision to extend the lockdown is not one that has been taken lightly.

But I am clear that we cannot risk throwing away all the sacrifices we have made here in Wales over the last few weeks by lifting the restrictions too soon.

That could mean more deaths and, in the long run, even greater impact on people’s jobs and livelihoods.

Our approach will continue to be driven by the best information and the best advice we can secure.

We will go on taking the decisions that are right for Wales , and at the right time so that together we go on protecting our NHS and so to save lives.”