Kitten dropped from sky by gull rescued by RSPCA Cymru

RSPCA Cymru

Officers from RSPCA Cymru have rescued a kitten from a Rhyl holiday park, after being attacked by gulls and dropped from the sky by one of the birds.

The kitten was spotted t the Golden Sands Holiday Camp, at Sandy Cove on the 3rd May.

It is believed the kitten came from a colony of feral cats based near to the holiday park.

The tiny kitten, aged approximately four weeks old, has been affectionately nicknamed “Sky” by the RSPCA following her ordeal.

Sky was unhurt, despite the incident, and will now be hand-reared by staff at the RSPCA’s Bryn-Y-Maen Animal Centre. It is hoped she will be made available for re-homing, once she is old enough.

William Galvin, RSPCA animal collection officer, said:

“This poor kitten must have been through a terrifying ordeal – seemingly swooped upon by a gull, before being dropped to the ground.