Health Minister: “Irresponsible scaremongering” to claim vaccination programme is “stuttering” in Wales

The first care home residents in Wales was given the vaccination last week.

A pilot for the Pfizer/BioNtech jab started at Bryn Yr Haul House care home in Mold.

The COVID-19 vaccine was delivered to the first care home residents in Wales today. Our staff were at Bryn yr Haul in… Posted by Betsi Cadwaladr on Wednesday, December 16, 2020

Welsh Conservative health spokesman Andrew RT Davies said there is a “growing number of people, especially those over 80 years old, are getting concerned about when they are going to be receiving the Covid-19 vaccine, with many reporting to us that they haven’t received any information about receiving their first injection.”

“The vaccination programme is stuttering into life in Wales with some real concerns around lack of access for care homes and the over 80s compared to other parts of the UK.”

“To keep confidence Welsh Labour Ministers need to get a grip. Otherwise, there is a risk, given the scale of the vaccination programme, the public will lose confidence in the Welsh Government’s ability to deliver it, replicating their shambolic handling of the virus to date.”

Health minister Vaughan Gething said the NHS has “not forgotten” those waiting for their vaccine jab.

He said: “The Covid vaccine programme is not stuttering in Wales. It is an act of irresponsible scaremongering to claim it is.”

“We are using the same prioritisation as every other UK country. The first phase includes over 80s, care home residents and frontline NHS and social care staff.”

“People in Wales will be contacted by the NHS for their vaccine appointment – as we have made clear from the start.”

Latest figures on how many people have received the vaccine in Wales were expected to be published today on the Public Health Wales dashboard but it hasn’t been updated since December 16th.

Mr Gething said: “We will publish figures this week on vaccination numbers.”

“We are making progress and on our last figures we were slightly ahead of England on a per head basis.”

“I appreciate that some people will be concerned but I can say categorically that people in Wales are not being left behind.”

“Our NHS is doing a fantastic job to deliver an unprecedented scale of vaccinations. Please be patient – NHS Wales has not forgotten you.” The health minister said.