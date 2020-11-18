Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 18th Nov 2020

Updated: Wed 18th Nov

Drone users told to follow safety rules after attempts to fly over I'm a Celebrity castle

Drone users have been told to follow safety rules after attempts have been made to fly unpiloted aircraft close to the venue for this year’s I’m a Celebrity TV series.

Flight restrictions have been put in place at Gwrych Castle, near Abergele, whilst the reality show is filmed.

A notice to airmen [NOTAM] states that there will be increased aerial activity in the vicinity of the castle for the duration of the series fronted by Ant and Dec, ending on December 5 at 2am.

It states that multiple manned and unmanned aerial systems will be operating in the area up to a height of 1,600 feet.


North Wales Police today said it had spoken to several people either flying or trying to fly drones near the landmark.

The force’s drone unit said on Twitter: “We have engaged with a number of people flying or attempting to fly drones in the vicinity of Abergele and Gwrych Castle.

“Please remember to follow the Drone Code and do not fly within 150 metres of a built up area.”



