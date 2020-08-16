Champions Connah’s Quay Nomads finally get hands on JD Cymru Premier trophy

Connah’s Quay Nomads finally got their hands on the JD Cymru Premier trophy after a long wait following the conclusion of the 2019/20 season.

The team were presented with the trophy at the Deeside Stadium after Saturday’s training session.

It was an “an understandably subdued trophy lift” a spokesperson said, George Horan and Callum Morris lifted the trophy in front of S4C TV cameras.

😍 😍

You love to see it The @CymruLeagues Premier trophy taking its rightful place at the newly refurbished clubhouse at The Quay 3G pic.twitter.com/qrl8qfDYbo — Connah’s Quay Nomads FC (@the_nomads) August 16, 2020

Nomads were declared as JD Cymru Champions for the 2019/20 season by the FAW following the curtailment of the league due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The team finished four points clear at the top of the league having lost just two games in the league all season.

Second-placed New Saints (TNS) took legal action over the decision but were unsuccessful.

The league champions will make their debut in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday against Bosnian outfit FK Sarajevo in the first qualifying round.

Nomads have been drawn at home in the one-legged tie which will take place behind closed doors at Cardiff City’s ground which is a ‘COVID safe’ stadium.