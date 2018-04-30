Call for budding photographers to enter wildlife pictures in 2019 calendar comp

Cheshire Wildlife Trust is calling on budding photographers to enter their wildlife photographs into a competition to win publication in its charity calendar for 2019.

“We’re looking for photographs that celebrate the variety of wildlife and landscapes our region has to offer.

Whether that is general views of the Wirral coastline, our parks, woodland, meadows or towns or their fascinating bird, mammal, insect and wildflower inhabitants. I can’t wait to see all the entries,” said Jo Darlington, Director of Fundraising and Communications.

The Trust is seeking the images for its 2019 charity calendar which will go on sale later this year.

The twelve best entries will each feature as a full A4 page in the calendar and the winning photographers will receive a free copy.

Twelve runner up photos will also see their photos featured in the calendar and the overall winning entry will get the prized cover opportunity.

People are being urged to look through any photographs they have previously taken, as well as to check their garden and surrounding neighbourhood for any opportunities to take new shots.

“We’d like the calendar to reflect the seasons, as well as the variety of wildlife that surrounds us,” said Jo Darlington. “We are delighted to have leading wildlife photographer Ben Hall on the judging panel to help us make the final selection too.”

Ben Hall’s work has appeared in leading wildlife and photography magazines including BBC Wildlife Magazine.

He has won numerous awards for his photography and his reputation has led him to take photographs all over the world.

The competition is open to all ages and levels of photography experience and is looking for pictures taken across the Cheshire area.

Closing date for entries is Thursday 31st May 2018.

To enter the competition and to see its terms and conditions, visit www.cheshirewildlifetrust.org.uk/photography_competition