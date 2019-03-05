Artists shortlisted for ”iconic – thought-provoking” Flint foreshore artwork

Two artists from a shortlist of five will be commissioned to produce ‘inspirational artwork’ which will be installed on the Flint Foreshore.

The artwork is part of a regeneration project in Flint being led by Project Managers Addo and Flintshire County Council, in partnership with Cadw and a range of local partners.

Applications were recently invited from experienced artists to produce artworks for the town.

Two commissions were advertised:

-Commission One – an ‘iconic’ artwork to be situated on the Flint Foreshore.

-Commission Two – an Art Trail connecting the foreshore with the town as part of the wider regeneration of this unique and compelling landscape.

A previously proposed art installation was canned following fierce criticism by opponents across Wales.

The Welsh Government had proposed to install a 30m rusted steel ring costing around £630,000 on the banks of The Dee Estuary.

The design was seen as an insult to Welsh people as it represents ‘subjugation, oppression and injustice’ witnessed throughout Edward I’s period, King of England, from 1272 to 1307.

Following the announcement of the project, a petition calling for the plans to be binned gained thousands of signatures, Ken Skates, the Welsh cabinet secretary for economy and infrastructure, scrapped the plans in September last year.

Five artists have now been shortlisted to produce thought-provoking initial designs for an Iconic artwork installation on the foreshore.

“Each was selected due to their enthusiasm for the brief and ability to work with others in the development and delivery of artworks.” Flintshire Council says.

Designs will be on public display at Flint Library between 1 and 6 April.

Local people will have an opportunity to comment on the initial design ideas and to meet the artists to discuss their ideas.

The short-listed artists are:

-Manon Awst is an artist and researcher based in Caernarfon, who has developed site-specific sculptures and installations across Europe https://manonawst.com

-Howard Bowcott http://www.howardbowcott.co. uk is based in North Wales and works on arts and regeneration projects throughout the UK and further afield.

-Richard Harris http://www. richardharrissculpture.co.uk makes human-scale environmental sculpture at sites across the world and is based in mid-Wales.

-John Merrill http://www.johnmerrill.org is based in North Wales and makes large-scale public artworks, which respond to natural landscapes.

-Rich White http://www.counterwork.co.uk makes installations, which examine the relationships that develop between people and their environment.

To help improve connectivity and “sense of place between the foreshore and town centre” artists Grennan & Sperandio have been selected for the Flint Art Trail Commission.

“The duo are based in North Wales and the USA and are particularly known for their relational, social and collaborative artworks. The focus of their work is to draw out local stories and characters.” A spokesperson said.

The Flint Foreshore Regeneration Project is aiming to develop a new “modern innovative community hub” adjacent to the castle site that will encompass football, rugby and social club facilities, visitor centre and Lifeboat Station.

The artworks will have a “symbiotic relationship” with the castle and will be inspiring and meaningful Flintshire Council says.

The materials used will be “sympathetic and not distract from the historic environment and beauty of the Dee Estuary.”