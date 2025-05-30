WWII Lancaster returns to Airbus Broughton 80 years after production

A historic WWII Lancaster bomber returned to its birthplace at Airbus’ wing making plant in Broughton this evening, marking 80 years since it was first built at the site.

Lancaster PA474, operated by the RAF’s Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF), performed several flypasts over the Broughton site alongside a Spitfire and Hurricane before landing to a warm reception from Airbus staff, government officials and local leaders.

The iconic formation was also joined on the ground by an Airbus BelugaXL aircraft.

It was a warm and sunny afternoon as the Lancaster came into view just before 5pm, approaching from the south east to perform three flyovers before landing. The unmistakable sound of its four Merlin engines echoed over the airfield.

Watching from below was 99-year-old Ken Shiels. Ken began working at Broughton at the age of just 14, and his father was the foreman in charge of a heavy gang responsible for moving fuselages and cranes.

Ken served in the factory’s Home Guard before joining the prestigious Welsh Guards. During the war, he became a member of Winston Churchill’s staff and served as one of his bodyguards.

He returned to Broughton in 1947, going on to work on de Havilland Mosquitoes, Hornets and Vampires.

Built in May 1945 at what was then a shadow factory for wartime aircraft production, PA474 was one of the final Lancasters to roll off the line at Broughton.

At the height of production, the site employed a large number of local workers, with over half being women entering the industrial workforce for the first time.

Today, the Broughton site is a major wing manufacturing facility for Airbus’ A320, A330 and A350 families of commercial aircraft. In a symbolic gesture, the visiting Lancaster was greeted by a BelugaXL, which now carries aircraft wings from Broughton to final assembly lines across Europe.

The aircraft recently led the VE Day ceremonial flypast over London and continues to serve as a flying tribute to Britain’s aviation history.

Squadron Leader Mark Sugden, Officer Commanding the BBMF, said: “Our flying season so far this year has been memorable with the VE Day celebrations, but this is one of the highlights of the year in a visit that takes our incredible aircraft back to her birthplace. Thank you to the whole team at Airbus Broughton for the warm welcome.”

Gareth Davies, Head of Airbus Broughton, said: “We are honoured to host the BBMF Lancaster and mark her 80th anniversary as a reminder of the importance of British aerospace history in understanding who we are and where we want to go. Our Broughton site has a lot to be proud of, producing the wings that half the world flies on. We’re a site that epitomises innovation, advanced manufacturing and a proud workforce who are at the top of their game. It’s fantastic to be celebrating our heritage with this aircraft.”

PA474 was completed on 31 May 1945, one of 235 aircraft delivered under a 500-plane contract before the end of the war saw production halted.

Initially intended for use in the Far East, the aircraft spent time in storage before going on to serve in reconnaissance and test roles, as well as appearing in feature films. It joined the BBMF in 1973.