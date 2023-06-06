Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 6th Jun 2023

Volunteers' Week: Citizens Advice Flintshire seeking new recruits

Citizens Advice Flintshire joins the ranks of thousands of charities and voluntary organisations across the UK to recognise the invaluable contribution made by volunteers. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

It is the 39th year of Volunteers’ Week, and the theme of this year’s celebration, ‘Celebrate and Inspire’, encapsulates the aim of encouraging individuals to get involved in volunteering in ways that best suit them, while embodying the change they wish to see in the world. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The critical work of volunteers often goes unnoticed, their impact shining only through the tremendous results of their volunteering efforts. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Volunteers’ Week serves as an opportunity to celebrate these individuals and their invaluable contributions to our local communities. The significance of the voluntary sector has never been more palpable. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

On Thursday, June 1st, Citizens Advice Flintshire organised a special ‘Thank You’ buffet at their Connah’s Quay offices, to show appreciation to the volunteers who make a difference in our community. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Sophie Fitzgerald, Learning Support & Admin Coordinator, noted the value of such events, “This is an opportunity for our volunteers, who often work just a day or two a week and may not cross paths, to meet up and share experiences”. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

CEO, Salli Edwards, and Advice Supervisor, Sara Jones, were present at the event to personally thank all the volunteers for their unwavering commitment throughout the year. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Thanks in large part to a grant from the WCVA, Citizens Advice Flintshire is now recruiting Volunteer Assessors to help local residents navigate various issues, primarily related to debt, benefits, energy, employment, and discrimination. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

They are also looking for a Volunteer Database Administrator, emphasising the importance of accuracy for the role. The organisation invites anyone with transferable skills, life experiences, and time to contribute, to aid in advising local people towards finding solutions to their problems. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Volunteers play an essential role in providing free and confidential service to clients. In recognition of this, Citizens Advice Flintshire offers full training and is committed to fostering a friendly and supportive environment for volunteers. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

For those interested in volunteering opportunities, including positions in the Holywell & Deeside office, contact training@flintshirecab.org.uk or call Sophie Fitzgerald, Learning Support & Admin Coordinator, on 01352 706841. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

