Posted: Fri 16th Jun 2023

Thunderstorms to hit Flintshire as Met Office issues yellow warning

As the country continues to experience above-average temperatures, a shift in the UK’s weather pattern is on the horizon. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Thunderstorms are predicted to hit Wales and large parts of England this weekend, warns the Met Office. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The weekend weather in Flintshire and other areas is expected to be slightly cooler than recent days, with temperatures ranging between 21C and 23C. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Alongside the slight dip in temperatures, some rain is also forecasted. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

In response to the anticipated weather change, the Met Office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms, which comes into effect at midnight Sunday and lasts throughout the day and night. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

According to the Met Office, “Heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to develop across parts of England and Wales during Sunday, with longer spells of thundery rain in places.” Although many areas will experience some rain, most will only see relatively small amounts. However, some places could witness 30mm of rainfall in an hour and up to 60mm in six hours, accompanied by frequent lightning, strong winds, and hail. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Steven Keates, provided further insight, stating, “Over the coming days we’ll be transitioning to a more unsettled regime for the UK, though temperatures will remain high and it’ll feel very humid for many.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Thunderstorms are likely to become more frequent through the weekend, with the potential for associated hail, lightning, and some gusty winds. While Northern Ireland will be the focus of thundery showers on Friday afternoon, that risk spreads more widely across western and southern areas of the UK on Saturday, before pushing further north on Sunday.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

He also noted the unpredictability of the weather pattern, highlighting that “these showers can be hit or miss, with some places avoiding them whilst other areas nearby may see some very wet conditions.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

