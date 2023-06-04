Tata: Public backs green transition for UK steel industry, new poll finds

In a resounding endorsement of the decarbonisation efforts in the steel industry, nearly two-thirds of the British public have expressed support for the government investing in green steel, according to a recent YouGov poll. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The data points towards an increasing consensus among Britons that the country needs to shift towards greener technologies and industries to mitigate its environmental impact. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This public backing is seen not just as part of the broader move to achieve net-zero emissions but is also viewed as a crucial step towards securing the country’s industrial sector in an increasingly unpredictable world. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

With political discussions ongoing about the future of the UK steel industry, the sentiment of the public has been unequivocally revealed. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

An overwhelming 70% of the adults surveyed prefer that the government invest in domestic steel to bolster jobs and manufacturing, rather than relying on imports. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“The UK steel industry is at a critical juncture. We face a choice between relinquishing our steel self-sufficiency, resilience, and countless well-paying jobs, or pursuing a transformative path to future-proof our steel production,” said Tata Steel UK Chairman, Henrik Adam. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The poll found that a significant 67% of British adults believe it is crucial to maintain a secure domestic supply of steel. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Adam described the current situation as a “hugely exciting opportunity” that could secure the UK’s steel supplies, boost levelling up, and generate well-paid, skilled jobs. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

He emphasised that this transition to green steel is pivotal in reaching the UK’s net-zero objectives. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Adam added, “Britain has a storied history in steelmaking, but it’s time to look ahead. We could spearhead the next technological evolution to produce Green Steel for powering our renewable energy infrastructure, electric vehicles, major projects, and green buildings.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

He acknowledged that the public recognises the importance of secure primary manufacturing material supplies in light of recent shortages—from personal protective equipment and semiconductors during the pandemic to domestic energy production. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“In a fluctuating and uncertain global context, a robust domestic steel industry is a fundamental pillar of our economic independence, industrial resilience, and national security,” Adam concluded. The data reveals the public’s strong support for a vision of the future where Britain spearheads the Green Industrial Revolution. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​