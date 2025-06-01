Saltney yard sale raises £3,000 for charity

P&A Group has raised £3,000 for charity through a two-day yard sale at its Saltney site, as part of a wider fundraising effort to mark its 40th anniversary year.

The sale of timber garden products drew large crowds and generated more than £28,000 in sales.

While all items were sold at clearance prices with no profit made, the company has chosen to donate £3,000 to its charities of the year, the MS Society and North Clwyd Animal Rescue (NCAR).

The Mold-based business has set a £20,000 fundraising target for 2025 and is planning a number of events to reach it.

Next on the calendar is the Welsh Three Peaks Challenge, taking place on Friday 20 June.

Staff will aim to summit Snowdon (Yr Wyddfa), Cadair Idris and Pen y Fan in a single day.

Managing Director Andy Baker said:

“This was a brilliant example of our team and community coming together to make a difference. We’re proud to support these two incredible charities and grateful to everyone who came along to the Yard Sale event.”

Founded in 1985, P&A Group has a long-standing record of supporting local charities and community causes. The business is also working towards B Corp certification, underlining its commitment to sustainability and social responsibility.