Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sun 1st Jun 2025

Saltney yard sale raises £3,000 for charity

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

P&A Group has raised £3,000 for charity through a two-day yard sale at its Saltney site, as part of a wider fundraising effort to mark its 40th anniversary year.

The sale of timber garden products drew large crowds and generated more than £28,000 in sales.

While all items were sold at clearance prices with no profit made, the company has chosen to donate £3,000 to its charities of the year, the MS Society and North Clwyd Animal Rescue (NCAR).

The Mold-based business has set a £20,000 fundraising target for 2025 and is planning a number of events to reach it.

Next on the calendar is the Welsh Three Peaks Challenge, taking place on Friday 20 June.

Staff will aim to summit Snowdon (Yr Wyddfa), Cadair Idris and Pen y Fan in a single day.

Managing Director Andy Baker said:

“This was a brilliant example of our team and community coming together to make a difference. We’re proud to support these two incredible charities and grateful to everyone who came along to the Yard Sale event.”

Founded in 1985, P&A Group has a long-standing record of supporting local charities and community causes. The business is also working towards B Corp certification, underlining its commitment to sustainability and social responsibility.

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: [email protected] Latest News

  • UK outlines plans to build 12 new nuclear submarines in response to ”rapidly increasing threats”
  • Historic Flintshire pub becomes new HQ for Deeside accountants
  • RNID thanks volunteers for 16,000 hours of service

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    UK outlines plans to build 12 new nuclear submarines in response to ”rapidly increasing threats”

    News

    Historic Flintshire pub becomes new HQ for Deeside accountants

    News

    RNID thanks volunteers for 16,000 hours of service

    News

    Bat-eared foxes return to Chester Zoo after 30-year absence

    News

    Artist Jeremy Deller to lead Anglesey summer solstice event

    News

    A55 Flintshire: OK Diner celebrates milestone with month-long offer

    News

    Chester care village shortlisted for top dementia awards

    News

    North Wales man with Parkinson’s uses art to inspire others

    News

    Flintshire MS backs Welsh Government plan to cut small shop business rates

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn