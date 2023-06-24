S4C presenter Martyn Geraint takes Ysgol Cae’r Nant pupils on a musical journey

In an event that brought smiles to the faces of many and warmed the hearts of all who attended, pupils from Ysgol Cae’r Nant recently participated in a highly successful Jambori with well-known S4C presenter Martyn Geraint. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The event took place at the Civic Hall in Connah’s Quay, where the children enthusiastically joined in singing a variety of Welsh songs, demonstrating their love for their cultural heritage. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

They also had the unique opportunity to learn a new song, “Mae Siarad Cymraeg fel Majic,” guided by the experienced hand of Geraint. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Martyn Geraint, known for his engaging presentation style on S4C, did not fail to deliver on this occasion. His infectious energy and passion for Welsh music resonated with the pupils, making the experience both fun and educational. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

