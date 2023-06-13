RSPCA: Experts’ top tips for keeping your pooch cool this summer

With the summer season in full swing and temperatures already soaring, the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) and a team of animal welfare experts have issued crucial advice for dog owners to help their pets stay comfortable in the heat. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

As visits to the RSPCA’s hot weather advice pages on its website increase substantially during this period, the charity is striving to ensure that the message of animal safety reaches all corners of the UK. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Among the tried and tested strategies proposed are creative solutions such as making frozen dog treats, establishing a ‘cooling cave’ within the home, and placing several water bowls around your living space. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The experts also suggest wrapping an ice pack in a tea towel or using damp towels for your pet to lie on, and introducing a paddling pool for your dog to play in while supervised. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Importantly, the RSPCA has also advised dog owners to consider staying indoors during peak heat hours, swapping a walk for an engaging brain game or freezing a Kong toy with kibble and peanut butter to keep your dog occupied. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The RSPCA’s message is clear and straightforward: “If in doubt, don’t go out!” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The charity is particularly concerned that despite increased public awareness of the risks of leaving dogs in hot cars, many pets are still being inadvertently put at risk in situations where soaring temperatures pose dangers. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Esme Wheeler, dog welfare specialist at the RSPCA, underscored the severity of the issue, stating, “These situations can pose a huge risk to our beloved dogs, right under our noses, and actually be a ‘silent killer.’ We want to raise awareness to every dog owner to remember ‘if in doubt, don’t go out’”. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

A 2022 survey by the British Veterinary Association found that four times as many vets had seen at least one dog affected by the heat after being walked or exercised in hot weather, compared to dogs left in a hot car. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Ms. Wheeler added a note of caution, pointing out that all breeds and types of dogs are at risk, particularly those with underlying health conditions, elderly or overweight dogs, dogs with thick or double coats, and some large, flat-faced breeds. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The RSPCA website provides further detailed advice on keeping dogs safe in hot weather. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

