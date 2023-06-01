Rise in vehicle break-ins reported in Flintshire: Police issues warning
North Flintshire is witnessing a rise in vehicle-related crimes, the local police have warned.
An increase in incidents of entry gained to vehicles and theft of items, including some from unsecured vehicles, has been reported recently.
PCSO Daniel Jones from North Flintshire policing team said: “We have recently been receiving increased reports in the area relating to entry being gained to vehicles and items stolen, some of which may have been unsecure at the time.”
The force is investigating these crimes and has issued safety advice for residents to better secure their vehicles and valuables.
Residents are encouraged to ensure their vehicles are correctly locked and parked in a safe location wherever possible.
Optimum parking spaces include areas covered by CCTV cameras or under street lighting, which are likely to deter opportunistic criminals.
In addition to this, police advise removing all valuables from sight within the vehicle, adding an alarm, immobiliser and/or tracking device to the vehicle, and removing sat-navs and/or radios when not in use.
Doubling down on the importance of vigilance, the spokesperson added, “If in doubt then double check your vehicle, It might seem like a hassle to check every door, including the boot, but it’s the only sure-fire way of ensuring the car is locked.”
With the series of reported incidents, the North Wales Police is urging the community to be on alert and follow these guidelines to protect their properties and belongings.
