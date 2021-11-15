Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 15th Nov 2021

Updated: Mon 15th Nov

Real Living Wage (not to be confused with National Minimum Wage) increase to £9.90 in Wales

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

If you work for a real ‘Living Wage’ employer in Wales you’ll receive a welcome pay rise today.

Over 300,000 people working for almost 9,000 real Living Wage Employers throughout the UK are set for a vital pay boost as the new Living Wage rates rises by 40p rise to £9.90 across the UK (£11.05 in London).

There are around 35 Flintshire employers who have signed up to the Real Living Wage including several Deeside Industrial Estate-based firms and Coleg Cambria.

The Living Wage rates are the only rates independently calculated based on what people need to live on.

This year the movement for a real Living Wage celebrates its twentieth year, with new research from the Cardiff Business School showing Living Wage workers have benefitted from more than £1.6bn in extra wages during this period.

One in 13 workers now work for an accredited Living Wage Employer.

The new Living Wage rates and the ‘National Living Wage’ – know the difference 

Unlike the Government minimum wage (‘National Living Wage’ for over 23s – £8.91 rising to £9.50 in April) the real Living Wage is the only wage rate independently calculated based on rising living costs – including fuel, energy, rent and food.

A full-time worker earning the new, real Living Wage would earn £1,930 a year more than a worker earning the current government minimum (NLW).

For a worker today that’s the equivalent of 7 months of food bills and more than 5 months’ rent based on average household spending in the UK.

Even on next April’s higher NLW rate of £9.50, a full-time worker on the real Living Wage would earn £780 more.

The increase in Living Wage rates this year has largely been driven by rising fuel and rent costs.

The Living Wage movement continues to grow 

Major new Living Wage employers announced today include FTSE 100 construction firms Taylor Wimpey and Persimmon Homes, Fujitsu, food delivery company Getir, and Capita.

They join half of the FTSE 100 companies, household names like Aviva, Everton FC, Burberry and Lush as well as thousands of small businesses, who are choosing to pay the real Living Wage to ensure all staff earn a wage that meets the real cost of living.

More than 3,000 employers have now accredited with the Living Wage Foundation since the start of the pandemic.

Low pay in the UK  

The announcement of the new rates comes as new research by the Living Wage Foundation has demonstrated the scale of low pay during the pandemic, with 4.8 million jobs (17.1% of employee jobs) still paying less than the real Living Wage.

Northern Ireland had the highest proportion of jobs paying below the Living Wage (21.3% or 236,000) and the South East the lowest (12.8% or 533,000).

Those from racialised groups were more likely to be low paid – with 19.4% of these workers earning below the LW compared to 16.3% of white workers.

Katherine Chapman, Living Wage Foundation Director, said:

“With living costs rising so rapidly, today’s new Living Wage rates will provide hundreds of thousands of workers and their families with greater security and stability.

“For the past 20 years the Living Wage movement has shaped the debate on low pay, showing what is possible when responsible employers step up and provide a wage that delivers dignity.”

“Despite this, there are still millions trapped in working poverty, struggling to keep their heads above water – and these are people working in jobs that kept society going during the pandemic like social care workers and cleaners.”

“We know that the Living Wage is good for businesses as well as workers, and as we rebuild our economy post pandemic, the real Living Wage must be at its heart.”

 



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

People visiting the cinema, theatre or a concert hall in Wales will be required to show a Covid pass from today

News

Welsh Government’s Young Person’s Guarantee officially launched

News

Big Word Weekend – Brand new Flintshire festival celebrating written and spoken word gets off “amazing start”

News

Tributes paid to two retired North Wales Police Dogs who have passed away

News

Yellow weather warning – fog could impact Deeside tonight and into the morning

News

Good news for Broughton’s wing makers as Indigo Partner airlines orders 255 Airbus A321 jets

News

Remembrance Sunday in Flintshire

News

Arriva Wales: Bus services in Flintshire will be severely hit from today as drivers start 5 weeks of strike action over pay

News

Flintshire Council employing more enforcement officers to deal with side waste, fly tipping and parking issues

News





Read 377,443 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn