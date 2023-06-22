Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 22nd Jun 2023

RainbowBiz’s Hippy Shop ignites community spirit in Shotton

A beacon of colour and community, RainbowBiz CIC’s Hippy Shop, has taken root in a new location on Shotton High Street, promising a surge of support for local Deeside community projects. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

RainbowBiz CIC, a renowned Deeside-based Social Enterprise, has been running regular community activities for close to ten years. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The move of its vibrant Hippy Shop to Shotton High Street marks the beginning of a new chapter, enabling staff to create a central hub for the community. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Crowds gathered to witness the opening of the Hippy Shop last week. The colourful event was marked by the presence of the shop’s Patron, the Rt Hon Lord Barry Jones, who officially declared the Hippy Shop open, marking a pivotal moment in Deeside’s history. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Hippy Shop sells a unique blend of ethnic hippy clothing, gifts, crystals, incense, and a plethora of other items. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

It’s more than a retail store, as all its profits are invested back into RainbowBiz CIC, funding the various community projects the organisation undertakes every week. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This innovative model of business empowers customers, turning each purchase into a contribution towards the enrichment of their local community. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The opening ceremony was graced by the presence of numerous local dignitaries, representatives from various organisations, friends, family, and eager customers. The ceremony was not just a shop opening, but a celebration of community spirit, a spirit that RainbowBiz CIC has been nurturing for the past decade. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Lord Barry, in his opening address, praised RainbowBiz, stating, “RainbowBiz has a wonderful record of past achievements and I have been so lucky to be associated from day one as their Patron. This is history today and it’s lovely to see everyone turn out for this special occasion”. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Located at 20 Chester Road West, the Hippy Shop invites residents and visitors to come and show their support. The shop is open every Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 10am until 4pm. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

