Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 24th Feb 2023

Police seek assistance in locating man believed to have been travelling by train to North Wales

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police are searching for a missing man from the Billingham area of Stockton Upon Tees who was last seen boarding a train and was thought to be heading to North Wales. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Graham Keenan, who is 51 years old, was last seen boarding a train from Middlesbrough at 12:16 pm on Thursday 23rd February. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

He is believed to be heading towards North Wales, but it is possible that he may have changed his destination to either Chester or Manchester. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

According to reports, officers are growing increasingly concerned for Graham’s safety as he left his home in Billingham and has not been seen or heard from since. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The police have appealed to the public to contact them if they have any information about Graham’s whereabouts. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Cleveland Police have described Graham as a white male, with a slim build and short blonde hair or a shaven head. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Police say he was wearing a black hooded jacket, black T-shirt, black jogging/tracksuit bottoms, black shoes or trainers, and a black duffel bag. He may also be carrying a Tesco carrier bag. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The police ask anyone with information on Graham’s whereabouts to contact them on 101, quoting reference number SE23035780. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​


Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • Flintshire: Local MP takes a stand against proposed new 70 home development amidst flooding fears
  • Energy bills set to eat up 10% of average UK salary from April, warns TUC
  • Anti-vandal paint needed on Mancot library roof to stop kids climbing on it, say community support police

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Flintshire: Local MP takes a stand against proposed new 70 home development amidst flooding fears

    News

    Energy bills set to eat up 10% of average UK salary from April, warns TUC

    News

    Anti-vandal paint needed on Mancot library roof to stop kids climbing on it, say community support police

    News

    Poorest hit hardest as budget groceries prices surge amidst inflation crisis

    News

    Jack Sargeant calls on Welsh and UK Governments to ‘redouble efforts’ to support the people of war torn Ukraine

    News

    Deeside politician wants to hear about your experiences with pre payment energy meters

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn