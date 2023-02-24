Police seek assistance in locating man believed to have been travelling by train to North Wales
Police are searching for a missing man from the Billingham area of Stockton Upon Tees who was last seen boarding a train and was thought to be heading to North Wales.
Graham Keenan, who is 51 years old, was last seen boarding a train from Middlesbrough at 12:16 pm on Thursday 23rd February.
He is believed to be heading towards North Wales, but it is possible that he may have changed his destination to either Chester or Manchester.
According to reports, officers are growing increasingly concerned for Graham’s safety as he left his home in Billingham and has not been seen or heard from since.
The police have appealed to the public to contact them if they have any information about Graham’s whereabouts.
Cleveland Police have described Graham as a white male, with a slim build and short blonde hair or a shaven head.
Police say he was wearing a black hooded jacket, black T-shirt, black jogging/tracksuit bottoms, black shoes or trainers, and a black duffel bag. He may also be carrying a Tesco carrier bag.
The police ask anyone with information on Graham’s whereabouts to contact them on 101, quoting reference number SE23035780.
