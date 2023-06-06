Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 6th Jun 2023

Police appeal for witnesses after pedestrian died following collision with HGV in Flint

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses after a woman died following a collision in Flint on Monday. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The incident, which involved a pedestrian and a Heavy Goods Vehicle (HGV), occurred on Church Street shortly before 12:30pm on Monday, June 5th. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Police attended the scene along with the Welsh Ambulance Service and North Wales Fire and Rescue Service. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Sadly, the female pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Police has said the 37-year-old driver of the HGV was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and has since been released under investigation. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Sergeant Emlyn Hughes of the Roads Policing Unit said: “Our heartfelt sympathies remain with the woman’s family. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“We are keen on speaking to witnesses or those who may have CCTV or dashcam footage of the area at the time. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“The road re-opened shortly after 4pm and we’d like to thank local residents, businesses and motorists for their cooperation and patience.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Anyone with information that could assist with the ongoing investigation is asked to contact us via the website or by calling 101, quoting reference number 23000482755. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • Man arrested following series of burglaries on Deeside Industrial Estate
  • RSPCA’s continues to appeal for info after abandoned Shih Tzu found in Shotton
  • Flintshire Police target drink and drug drivers in weekend operation

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Man arrested following series of burglaries on Deeside Industrial Estate

    News

    RSPCA’s continues to appeal for info after abandoned Shih Tzu found in Shotton

    News

    Flintshire Police target drink and drug drivers in weekend operation

    News

    Chester Police issue Dispersal Order amid anti-social behaviour incidents in city centre

    News

    North Flintshire Police issue warning on rising catalytic converter thefts

    News

    Flintshire students explore scientific theories through fun practical sessions

    News

    RCN: Nurses in North Wales strike over pay dispute

    News

    Flintshire schoolgirls train as football influencers to boost female participation

    News

    Man with links to Hawarden sought by Merseyside Police

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn