Police appeal for witnesses after pedestrian died following collision with HGV in Flint
Police have launched an appeal for witnesses after a woman died following a collision in Flint on Monday.
The incident, which involved a pedestrian and a Heavy Goods Vehicle (HGV), occurred on Church Street shortly before 12:30pm on Monday, June 5th.
Police attended the scene along with the Welsh Ambulance Service and North Wales Fire and Rescue Service.
Sadly, the female pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed.
Police has said the 37-year-old driver of the HGV was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and has since been released under investigation.
Sergeant Emlyn Hughes of the Roads Policing Unit said: “Our heartfelt sympathies remain with the woman’s family.
“We are keen on speaking to witnesses or those who may have CCTV or dashcam footage of the area at the time.
“The road re-opened shortly after 4pm and we’d like to thank local residents, businesses and motorists for their cooperation and patience.”
Anyone with information that could assist with the ongoing investigation is asked to contact us via the website or by calling 101, quoting reference number 23000482755. Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
