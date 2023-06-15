Police and partners join forces to target crime and ASB in Chester

Police and partners joined forces as part of continued efforts to target crime and anti-social behaviour (ASB) in Chester. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Chester Local Policing Unit and other agencies came together on Wednesday 14 June, to tackle crime and engage with local businesses that have been impacted by ASB in the city centre. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The day saw officers taking aim at those who are intent on causing misery to the community with support from Chester BID, Cheshire West and Chester Council, Cheshire Against Business Crime, Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service, community groups and local businesses. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Patrols across the city were stepped up, resident surveys were conducted, and officers worked with local businesses to provide key safety advice and to ensure any crimes being committed are reported and offenders are held to account. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The action highlighted the work that officers are doing every day to disrupt criminality and make communities safer. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Activities also included patrols monitoring parking and taxi licensing, as well as working alongside housing associations and Trading Standards to carry out enforcement activity and provide reassurance to the local community. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Underwater Search Team delivered water safety messages to residents and two specialist drug dogs, funded by Chester BID, were deployed to assist in the crackdown of illegal drug activity and to assist patrols when needed. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Partnership safety buses were used to provide support to anyone who feels that they are vulnerable or in need of assistance during the day of action. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

These safe havens offered mobile phone charging, crime prevention advice and more importantly, someone to talk to who can offer support. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

A dispersal order was also imposed, banning anyone from the town for up to 48 hours to prevent disorder. The powers were in place from 9am this morning and will run until 7pm this evening. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Chief Inspector Darren Griffiths said: “We came together today to show that we are making real progress in disrupting and pursuing those intent on committing crime and anti-social behaviour in the city centre. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Our officers carried out extensive prevention and enforcement activities across Chester, with a particular focus on addressing what residents consider to be key issues within their communities. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“We wanted to explain to local people and businesses that they too can play a part by arming themselves with the knowledge in how to spot the signs of criminal activity and what they can do about it. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“We also wanted to reassure residents that if you tell us there is a problem, we will take action. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“I urge anyone who has any concerns in our city – whether that be about anti-social behaviour, drug-related activity, or any other type of crime – to get in touch with us by visiting https://www.cheshire.police.uk/police-forces/cheshire-constabulary/areas/cheshire/about-us/about-us/provide-more-information-about-an-appeal/, and we will do the rest.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Carl Critchlow for Chester BID said: “Low level crime and anti-social behaviour can have a negative impact on both our businesses and visitors to our wonderful city, so on behalf of our 460 members, Chester BID welcomes the opportunity to support the police in their efforts to deter such activity. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“By funding specialist drug dogs, businesses are playing their part by making Chester a no-go city for such activity and we look forward to partnering with the police on future operations.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

