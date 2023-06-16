Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 16th Jun 2023

Plaid Cymru welcomes new leadership with Rhun ap Iorwerth

Rhun ap Iorwerth MS, has been confirmed as the new Leader of Plaid Cymru, following an unchallenged nomination in the party’s leadership contest. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The leadership switch was sparked by the resignation of the previous leader, Adam Price, in the aftermath of a report highlighting the party’s alleged long-standing failures to address issues of bullying, misogyny, and harassment. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Mr ap Iorwerth, Member of the Senedd for Ynys Môn since 2013, took to the podium in Cardiff Bay, honouring the new responsibility and promising an inclusive vision for the party and Wales. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“I will lead with passion; I will lead with humility, and most importantly, I will lead a party which offers a home for everyone who is ambitious about creating a fairer, greener, more prosperous society,” he said. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Reiterating his commitment to the recommendations of Prosiect Pawb, Mr ap Iorwerth emphasised the need for a robust Plaid Cymru in building a confident nation “working in partnership with others but with its future firmly in its own hands.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Outgoing Acting Leader Llyr Gruffydd voiced his confidence in the new leader’s ability to be a “passionate and powerful advocate for Wales and its people”. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This sentiment was echoed by Plaid Cymru’s Westminster Parliamentary Leader Liz Saville Roberts MP, who highlighted the party’s position as a viable alternative to the “13 years of economic damage caused by the Tories”. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Roberts underscored the significance of Rhun’s experience in challenging Labour’s governance in Cardiff, while positioning Wales’ economic and constitutional future boldly. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Party Chair Marc Jones expressed optimism about the upcoming series of key elections under the new leadership. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

He emphasised the importance of implementing Project Pawb to ensure the party’s environment is safe for everyone, pledging to encourage the new Leader to support this initiative fully. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

In contrast, Andrew RT Davies MS, Leader of the Welsh Conservatives, pointedly queried how much would change under Rhun’s leadership, given his role as Deputy Leader during the party’s previous difficulties. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Despite the challenging backdrop, Rhun ap Iorwerth’s ascension marks a hopeful turning point for Plaid Cymru as the party navigates through a transformative period towards a greener, fairer, and prosperous future for Wales. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

