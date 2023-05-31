Parry & Evans steps up recycling efforts with new Deeside facility

In a boost to recycling efforts in Wales, family-owned business Parry & Evans has opened its new plastic recycling facility in Deeside. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was graced by local Member of the Senedd, Jack Sargeant, and Managing Director Steve Evans, along with his sons Lee and Jordan Evans. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The new facility is equipped to process various grades of plastics, transforming them into flakes and pellets that can be recycled into new products. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This development is a testament to the company’s commitment to the circular economy and enhancing recycling capabilities in the region. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Alyn and Deeside MS Jack Sargeant, lauded the initiative, saying, “The climate crisis is the biggest issue we face in society. Recycling contributes to mitigating that. In Wales, we have a great recycling record, but this new facility in Wales adds to that record and I congratulate Parry & Evans for that.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Parry & Evans, with operations across its sites in Deeside and Welshpool, has continually invested in improving its services to customers. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The construction of the new plastics recycling facility is a significant step in this direction, enabling the company to process even more material along with paper and cardboard, glass, metals, and wood. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Steve Evans, Managing Director of Parry & Evans, expressed his enthusiasm about the new facility, stating, “We look forward to working with councils and businesses across the UK to process their plastics as part of the circular economy.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This development underscores the growing momentum in the recycling sector in the UK, as businesses and governments alike recognise the importance of sustainable practices in mitigating the effects of climate change. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

